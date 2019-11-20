Guidry
Funeral services for Darrell Guidry will be held today at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings, LA at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Andrus Cove Cemetery.
Krejci
Celebration of life services for Dorothy Krejci will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of League City, 1645 E. Main St. in League City.
Carter
Funeral services for Lila Carter will be held today at 11 a.m. at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands TX. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
