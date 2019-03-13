Helen Lorraine Weaver-Evans, 91, was born on January 30, 1928 to Alfred Weaver and Lorraine Easton in Texas City, Texas where she grew up and met Lester Evans later marrying him. To this blessed union produced two children Michael Evans Sr. and Artis Lorraine Bordelon.
Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She was a beautician, and an active member of the NAACP, the beauticians club, Order of the Eastern Star of Texas City, and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas until she became ill.
She leaves behind her beloved daughter Artis Lorraine Bordelon (Ronald) 4 grandsons Ronald Leslie Bordelon, Jr. (Peanut), Brian Michael Bordelon, Adam Lester Bordelon, and Michael Evans Jr. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5401 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3), Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300
