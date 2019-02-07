Alva Mae Cothern, 94, of Dickinson, TX passed away February 05, 2019 in Texas City, TX. Alva was born on December 16, 1924 in Baton Rouge, LA. She has lived in Dickinson for the past ten years and formerly of Texas City, TX. Mrs. Cothern attended Glad Tidings Church, served on the Advisory Board at College of the Mainland, she also helped teach the computer class in the senior department. Alva also loved to play Bunco with her long time Bunco group.
Mrs. Cothern is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Mae Doyle; husband Eugene V. Cothern; longtime companion Ivan Duhon; sister Dorothy Desselle and nephew John Desselle.
Alva is survived by her son, Michael Cothern, wife Debbie; her daughters: Cindy Gilliam, Robin Bartholomew, husband Michael and Kim Benoist; step-daughter, Belinda Boyd, husband Mike; step-son, Ronald Duhon; step-daughter, Laurie Duhon; grandchildren: Eugene Cothern, Michael Doyle Cothern, wife Mary, Stephanie Cothern, Robert Johnson, wife Joyce, Tara Beaver, husband Chad, Aimee McGuire, husband Keith, Travis Bartholomew, wife Jessica, Ashley Ray, husband Jason, Jarrell Pike, Leslie Nimmo, husband Sean, Lanie Crowder, husband Mark, David Williams and Ivan Strong: 30 great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday February 10, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 F.M. 517 Dickinson, TX 77539, with Pastor John Humphries Officiating. The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at Forest Park East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.