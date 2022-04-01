GALVESTON — Loretta Menotti Perez passed away March 29th, 2022 at Jennie Sealy Hospital surrounded by family and friends. She was born on September 6, 1940 to Eleanor Saracco and Louis Menotti on Galveston Island, Texas.
She graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended Sam Houston State University. Loretta retired after 30 years from US National Bank/Frost Bank in Galveston where she served as Executive Assistant to the President.
Of great importance to Loretta was spending time with her daughter and grandson. Her love language was cooking. Christmas and Easter were momentous occasions where she welcomed friends and family into her home. She was an enthusiastic Mahjong player, enjoyed working in her yard, and traveling with close friends throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marie Bolton, brother-in-law Sheriff Joe Max Taylor, and niece Melanie Taylor Mencacci. Loretta is survived by her daughter Dr. Jennifer Perez, grandson Aiden Gonzalez, sister Anita Taylor, brother Louis Menotti Jr., and her daughter's father Bobby Perez.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Stephen Byrd, Bobo Conde, Andrew Cordes, Malcolm Mencacci, Brian Teichman and Kevin Teichman. Honorary pallbearers are Aiden Gonzalez, Nelson Byrd, Michael Martini, Bobby Perez and Ross Polk. Holding a special place in Loretta's heart is her great niece Megan Mencacci Willis, her cousin Sally Byrd, husband Nelson and their son Stephen. She had many friends, and had a special bond with Andrew Cordes and Brian Teichman.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 4th beginning at 5:00 pm followed by a rosary, conducted by Deacon Doug Matthews, at 6:30 pm in the sanctuary of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway in Galveston. The funeral service will be Tuesday, April 5th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart, where Father Stephen Payne will officiate a Catholic Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.