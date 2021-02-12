GALVESTON — Graciano “Rocky” Martinez, Jr., unique man, son, husband, father, brother, and uncle, passed away on February 4, 2021 at the age of 68 after battling both lung cancer and Covid-19.
Rocky was born March 9, 1952 in Galveston, Texas. Following graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. He served from 1971-1975 and was primarily stationed in Iceland and also on the USS Little Rock in the Mediterranean. He had lots of great stories (some not repeatable) from this time.
Upon returning from the service, Rocky worked as a Chemical operator at Monsanto — Chocolate Bayou. He would later work at Lemm Corp. in Freeport, Texas and retire from there after 31 years in 2015.
On July 5, 1991 he married the love of his life Judy Elaine Martinez. She tried her best to keep him in line from then on, but he always said, “Well, you picked me!”. He was the ultimate storyteller and his craft was delivering punch lines in perfect timing. He had so many memorable stories and one-liners that we marveled at his “Rocky-isms”, which had their own fan club.
Rocky loved treasure hunting and was great at it! We never knew what “surprises” he would bring home. He and Elaine enjoyed many a trip together — to antique shops and flea markets, and also to Europe, Costa Rica, Alaska, Canada, and throughout the contiguous USA.
Fishing was another pastime he enjoyed, especially with the family. His favorite was camping and sitting by a campfire with our crew.
Rocky was the oldest of eight other siblings and having helped raise them all, he had much wisdom to share. He loved numbers and helped many young people on how to set up a budget and future planning. Elaine always told him he should have been a financial advisor.
After retiring in 2015, he and Elaine sold their house and the majority of their belongings, bought an RV and hit the road. They loved their time volunteering at state parks and the National Wildlife Refugees and meeting so many people and fellow volunteers, many who became wonderful friends.
Unfortunately the travels were cut short after only 3 years when he was diagnosed with lung cancer. They said yes to their niece/daughter’s endless requests for them to move in with her and her family, and began their multi-generational living. With their family size going from 2 to 8 there was always something to keep them busy! One of his favorite things was being Uncle Rocky to Max. They were always up to something! They loved playing “Uncle Finger” and raiding their secret Tootsie Roll stash together.
Rocky was happiest when he was telling stories, listening and dancing to music of all genres, playing cards with family and friends, and wearing humorous (and slightly sarcastic) t-shirts.
He was larger than life with a one-of-a kind sense of humor and he will forever be remembered and talked about around the dinner and card tables.
Rocky was preceded in death by Brothers, David Martinez and Ben Martinez; and Mother, Janie Reyes Martinez; as well as his birth Mother, Margarit Hernandez Martinez.
He is survived by his wife (Judy) Elaine Martinez from Coppell, Texas and formerly of Lake Jackson, Texas; Father, Graciano “Marty” Martinez, Sr. of Texas City, Texas; Daughter Michele Bednar from Remlap, Alabama; and Grandchildren Dustin Traynor, Dalton Bednar, and Hannah Bednar.
He is also survived by siblings Robert Martinez of Houston, Texas; Debbie Martinez and husband Juan Alvarado of Lago Vista, Texas, Betty Mendez and husband Brett of Bakersfield, California; Rosemary Roque and husband Rick of La Marque, Texas; Angel Martinez and wife Jill of Texas City, Texas; and Guillermo “Willie” Martinez of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Surviving nieces/nephews are David Welch, Jr.; Laura Wortman and husband Hunter; Eric Dalgliesh; Dana Coronado and husband Charlie; Lia Kahler and husband Adam; Evan Martinez and wife Ana; Christian Roque; Noah Martinez; Damien, Carlos, and Joaquin Coronado; Isabella, Juliana, and Evelyn Osbaldeston; and Max Wortman. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends with whom he had many fond memories.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date and remains will be interred at the Dallas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like please make a donation to his favorite charity, Shriners Children’s Texas Hospital in Galveston, Texas, or to the charity of your choice.
