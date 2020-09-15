Olva Gloy "Ivy" Mason

Ivy Mason, as everyone knew her, 86, entered her eternal rest September 9, 2020. Ivy was born on August 11, 1934, to Novel & Henrietta Pigg in Center, TX.
Ivy worked as a waitress all her life. She loved her job as she was always meeting new customers and loved her loyal regular customers. Ivy was a dependable & faithful employee working at Carnell's Restaurant for 10 years & at Christie's Beachcomber for 16 years, where she met so many wonderful people, locals & from all over the world.
Ivy was preceded in death by her Mother & Step-father, Owen & Henrietta Young, grandparents, Lee & Sallie Lowe, Son, Rodney, daughter, Vicki, Aunt Olivia Quick & cousin Zack Baggett.
She is survived by Son, Cecil Wayne Hammers and daughter and son-in-law, Retta Ann & Alfred Lopez, daughter, Nina, Grandchildren: Ivan, Danielle, Tiffany, Robert, Amber, Ashley: Great Grandchildren: Braeden, Hailey, Mason, Alasia, Owen, Luke, Liam, Cousin, David, family & friends, from near & far.
At Ivy's request, there will be no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.