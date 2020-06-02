SANTA FE—
Mr. Joshua Don Kemmerling also known as “J. D., Jake and Pop” passed from this life Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born November 8, 1937 in Hitchcock, Mr. Kemmerling had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1959, previously of Hitchcock. He proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was a graduate of Hitchcock High School where he participated in all sports. J.D. was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and was a member of IBEW #527 and the Chaparral Club. He served on the Santa Fe City Council and for over 20 years, he coached, managed, served on the board and was President of Santa Fe Little League. He coached youth football and basketball and served as president of Santa Fe High School Athletic Booster Club. J. D. was an avid golfer, and especially enjoyed playing with his son and grandson. He was very proud of the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Ruben and Ruth Yvonne (Wheaton) Kemmerling; brother, Donald Thomas Kemmerling; sisters, Hazel Watson and Doris Schultz; grandchildren, Joshua Brown and Jillian Folse.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Ann (Manwell) Kemmerling; sons, Byron Kemmerling (Gina) of Dickinson, Darrin Kemmerling (Robbin) of Santa Fe; daughters, Candi Miller and Donna Folse (Joe Krauskopf) of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Sarah Hargis (Lt. Col Dennis Hargis) USAF, Ret., Reverend Julia Miller, Jordan Folse, Joshua Kemmerling, Christina Green (Jeremy Eckel), Stevy Curbow (Bobby); great-grandchildren, Paige, Shayleigh, Hayden, Henry, Dylen, Alaina, Hudson, Mallory, Summer; sisters-in-law, Shirley Kemmerling and Virginia Manwell; special niece, Kim Catching (David) along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Reverend Julia Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Hargis, Byron Kemmerling, Darrin Kemmerling, Joshua Kemmerling, Joe Krauskopf and Jeremy Eskel.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in J. D.’s name to Santa Fe Little League, 4118 Jackson Street, Santa Fe, Texas 77517 or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.