Our father Kenneth Eugene Gullette went home to meet his heavenly father on April 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Lemuel Oswald Gullette and Helen Agnes Smith Gullette, as well as his three brothers Robert, Francis and Richard. Tragically he was also preceded in death by our youngest brother Kenny in 1980.
Kenneth was born in Lima, Ohio where he attended high school at Lima South High. He left to enter the Marine Corps from July of 1952 until July 1955. He proudly served in the Able Company of the Marines 1st Division, 1st Battalion, 1st Regiment. He served in Korea for a year and a half from late 1952 until the spring of 1954. Our father received the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Korean Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal First Award and the National Defense Medal for the Korean War.
Upon returning from the war, he wed his longtime sweetheart Carol Ann Judkins “Cookie”. They were wed on December 19, 1954 and were married 65 years until tragically separated by death.
Our dad, who went by Ken to family and friends, lived a varied life and always held interesting jobs along the way. In 1963 he moved our family to Texas to take a job selling Insurance and that’s where we stayed. He retired in 1999 while working at American National Insurance Company where he retired permanently from security work.
While in Galveston my father was very active in their church, Zion Lutheran, and served there regularly until 2008 when Hurricane Ike destroyed their church home as well as our family home of 43 years. At that time they decided it was time to relocate to Corsicana to be closer to their daughter, son in law and granddaughters.
Ken is survived by his beloved “Cookie”; his son Jon Michael Gullette of Galveston and his grandsons Jon, Ryan and Arik; his daughter Lisa Kay Updegrove and son in law John Updegrove of Corsicana and his four beloved granddaughters Elizabeth, Anna, Sarah and Grace
‘Peace I leave with you; My [perfect] peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid’ (John 14:27) AMP
Rest in God’s peace Dad.
Gifts to the Marine Corps League in honor of Kenneth Eugene Gullette are greatly appreciated.
Online guest book available www.griffin-roughton.com
Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana, Texas.
