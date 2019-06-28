Evelyn Florence Burke, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 23, 2019. Born Evelyn Florence LeGate to Raymond LeGate and Evelyn Olsen LeGate on July 25, 1931, on Galveston Island, Texas. She attended Ball High School and graduated in 1949.
She is predeceased by her nephew, Howard Lee Fontenot; both parents; her younger sister, Gloria Jean Fontenot and her husband, Edwin “Eddie” Burke.
She is survived by her son, Ronny L. Hoff of Austin, Texas; daughters, Terri Maulding, also of Austin, Texas and Sharon Hoff of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by two nieces and one nephew, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Mrs. Burke was one of the few Life Members of ASSIST, she owned and operated TOS Security until her retirement and was also an Honorary Colonel of the Confederate Air Force. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at Cook Walden/Oak Forest Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6300 William Canon Dr., in Austin, Texas on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.