Hix
Celebration of life service for Petra Hix will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
McMillian
Celebration of life service for Brian McMilian will be held today at 11:00am at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, TX.
Montalbano
Funeral mass for Mary Ann Montalbano will be held today at 12:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Olveda
Funeral service for Aurora Olveda will be held today at 6:30pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
