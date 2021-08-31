Doris Venters-Hampton

GALVESTON — Doris Lee Wells Venters-Hampton, 82, went home to with the Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her residence in Galveston, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Doris Lee Wells Venters-Hampton was born on January 28, 1939, to the union of Gladys and Willie Wells in Galveston, TX. She was educated in public schools and graduated as a proud Bearcat (mascot /cheerleader) from Central High School with the class of 1957. She was employed with GISD as a supervisor of food service and she was a dispatcher and driver with Busy Bee Taxi Service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Henry and Walter; daughters, Vanessa and Theodora (Dora); one grandson, Kenard; siblings, Mary, Phillip, Ernest Mae, Elnora, Freddie Jean, Charles and Gladys Marie; daughters, Vanessa & Theodora (Dora), husbands Henry and Walter.
She leaves cherished memories with her children: Norris, Kathy, Ernest and Doulgas (Angela) Venters; 19 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren,a long time devoted friends, Earline Cartwright and Rosa Lee Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Mt.Olive Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor N.D. Burkley, Sr. Officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnson.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
