Royal R. Goebel, 96, of Seabrook passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born December 23, 1923 in Winchester, Fayette County, Texas to Herman and Mary Goebel.
He was a lifelong resident of La Marque, Texas. Royal began his military service in 1940 as Motor Machinist Mate First Class in the United States Navy during WWII, serviced on the USS Zeal, Mine Sweeper in the South Pacific serving 3 years. After the Naval Services, he began his career at Union Carbide in the Maintenance Department in Texas City, Texas until retirement. But first, shortly after being employed with Union Carbide, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1950 for 24 months as Sergeant First Class in the Korean War. During that time, 1954, he served with the Civil Air Patrol as a Major-Fiscal Officer and Pilot for 5 years. Every Memorial Day he would fly over the Memorial Statue on Broadway and 25th in Galveston and dropped flowers.
He has been a lifetime member all his adult life with Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City. Royal’s hobby was cruising the high-seas 64 times! Some of his highlights were attending the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. Going to Airshows every year was also an event he loved.
Early in life he loved helping his wife with her career selling Tupperware. Attending the conventions yearly with her and her daughters was something he always looked forward too. Another hobby of his was loving to watch his hibiscus trees bloom in the spring and his specialty was growing his Pecan trees. Most of all the joy of his life was just being with his family.
Royal married his bride Ernestine “Teenie” Neumann Goebel, June 16, 1946, in Galveston, Texas. They had four daughters: JoAnne, Janet, Jean and Jeri Lynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Ernestine “Teenie” Goebel, daughter Jean Morgan, son-in-law Larry Brown, four sisters and five brothers.
Royal is survived by his three daughters: JoAnne Goebel Brown of Houston, Janet Goebel and Fiancé Gary Rehm of Seabrook and Jeri Lynn Benoit and husband Mark Benoit of Canyon Lake and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City with Rev. Matthew Brackman officiating. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas
