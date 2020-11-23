HOUSTON, TEXAS — After a long and happy life Modie Piperi peacefully passed away on November 17, 2020. Modie was born on January 19, 1936 in Fort Worth, TX Modie moved to Galveston at a young age where she attended Ball High School where she was a cheerleader and received the “Goodfellow” award. She was involved with the Student Counsel and numerous other organizations. While in Galveston she met many life-long friends and her future spouse, Ronald A. Piperi. They were married for almost 60 years and had 4 children. Cynthia Piperi Hughes, Ronald Drew Piperi, Stephanie Piperi York, and Elizabeth Nicole Piperi. While Ronald A. conquered multiple business ventures Modie managed their home. She loved fine, elegant things and surrounded herself and her family with beauty, especially at Christmas. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she always had her home decorated with multiple trees and an abundance of holiday decorations. Her family will always remember her love of life, art, and trips to New York and New Orleans. She and her husband loved to travel and took their children on many wonderful trips. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald A. Piperi, daughter Elizabeth Nicole Piperi, brother Carl (Buddy) Delgado, and son-in-law T.M. Hughes III. She is survived by daughters Cynthia Piperi Hughes, Stephanie Piperi York and husband Greg and son Ronald D. Piperi and wife Melonee; brothers Pete Delgado and wife Bonnie, Alan Delgado and wife Johlyn and Richard Delgado and wife Sarah and sister in laws Kay Delgado, and Carole Piperi; 9 grandchildren Catherine Hughes Sult and husband Anthony Sult, Rebecca Hughes Werner and husband Matthew Werner, Rachel Hughes Christensen and husband Kent Christensen, Ellen Hughes Delery and Husband Dean Delery, Matthew Hughes and wife Elenor Hughes, Natalia Piperi, Modie Elizabeth Piperi, Christopher York, Elizabeth Piperi-York and 8 great-grandchildren. She will always be known for her warmth, wit, and advice which she shared freely with all she encountered. Visitation was held Monday, November 23rd from 1-2:30 pm at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Drive, 77079, Houston. Due to COVID concerns, the family had a private burial following the visitation. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to The Houston Food Bank 535 Portwall St, Houston, TX 77029 713-223-3700 in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
