Gwendolyn Denise Richardson

TEXAS CITY — The family of Gwendolyn Richardson announces with great sorrow her passing on April 9th, 2021. Gwendolyn Richardson was born on May 12, 1971 and went home to be with the Lord Jesus surrounded by family and friends. A public viewing will be held at 11am with a chapel service to begin at 1pm. Services will be held on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at the Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591., There will be a repast which will be held @ 911 Driftwood Lane LaMarque Tx, 77568 directly after the service.

