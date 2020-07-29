The child of God, the woman, the legend, Rosella Mae Scott went from labor to reward. Mrs. Rosella Mae Scott was the eldest child born to LH Burnett and Pearlie Dabney Corbin on March 2, 1935. This was the beginning of a blessed life that would positively impact thousands of people within her lifetime.
Mrs. Scott was united in holy matrimony to Klimite Sr. and this union remained as one for 69 years until the Lord called her home. This union was blessed with 11 children.
Mrs. Scott, once an employee of Dickinson ISD, became the longest serving African American School Board Trustee in the state of Texas; serving 18 years. She was the Owner/Director of her own daycare centers, “Children First” and “Ms. Rose Daycare” in Clear Lake. She was the Director of “Fantastic Voyage Day Care Center” in Texas City Texas. She also was instrumental in helping others establish their own daycare centers.
Mrs. Scott has always been involved in the school system with a focus in community organization and change. She loved her community and she was proud to be an activist and advocate for the betterment of her people. She had a special place within her heart for the youth. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. She was a devout member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Her trust in the Lord never wavered even though she faced health challenges. She was a praying woman of faith. Surely our lives have been made sweeter because of the life and love of Mrs. Rosella Mae Scott.
Mrs. Scott transitioned from labor to reward on July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Verna Bonner, Wilson Sherrod and Thomas Corbin; son-in-law, Dr. Carlton Tucker, great-great granddaughter, Jasmine Gober and other loved ones
Rosella legacy will live on in the hearts of her family; devoted husband, Klimite Scott, Sr.; children, Brenda (Dennis) Robinson, Pamela (Martin Ray) Britton, Joyce Scott, Sheryl Taylor, Klimite, Jr. (Terri)Scott, Loretta Gober, Judy Griffin, Timothy Scott, Darlene Tucker, Arlene (Ronald) Johnson and Tracey (Raymond) Brooks; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-five great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; siblings, Cleola Newman, Sallie Jones, Joyce Hopkins and Wendell(Marva)Sherrod; in laws, nieces, nephews, cousin, friends, and thousands of other children whose lives she impacted.
There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home from 6pm – 8pm. Located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. The funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church located at 2920 TX-3 Dickinson, Texas 77539. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
