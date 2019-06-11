Rose Marie Carroll, 89, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 11, 1930, in Galveston.
She taught 6, 7, and 8th grades in Galveston ISD for 44 years. Rose was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church. She was a strong, independent woman with a giving heart. Rose enjoyed working in her yard and was famous for growing roses. She was also a lifelong dog lover.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Edward Carroll.
She is survived by her nephew, John Carroll; her great niece, Brandi Conner; and her great-great-niece, Raylee Nazelle Conner.
Rose’s family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Jasper, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.