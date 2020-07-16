Tommie Lavelle Williams, a loving husband, father and grandfather at the age of 70, resident of Bacliff, Texas passed away on July 13, 2020.
Tommie was son of Roberta and John Henry Williams and was born in Meridian, Mississippi December 19, 1949. Tommie was married to Janett Williams September 23, 1968 and were married for 51 years.
Tommy worked as a butcher for Kroger for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, sports, and playing with his grandchildren.
Tommie is survived by his wife Janett, children, Tommy Williams, Ivan Williams, Tony Williams, and Kimberly Fisher; his grandchildren Aaron Williams, Hannah Mouton, Kaden Williams, Samuel Davis, Raelynn Fisher, Colton Williams and Kensley Williams. His sisters, Deborah Gatlin and Rosie Hocutt, and his brother John Henry Williams, Jr.
Tommie was preceded in death by his brothers Earnest Williams, and James Williams, his sister Sandra Gail Williams, and his parents Roberta and John Henry Williams Sr.
A viewing will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on Sunday July 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. the visitation will be held at 2529 FM 517 San Leon, Texas 77539 following the viewing. His wishes were to be cremated.
