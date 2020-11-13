LIVERPOOL — Carroll Irene Hartley passed away on November 1, 2020 in Liverpool, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with family, reading, traveling, and watching the sun set and the moon rise.
Carroll was born on July 24, 1941 in Galveston, Texas to William Edward Axelson and Ruvel Irene Axelson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother William E. Axelson, Jr. and sister Gloria J. Shaw.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John C. Hartley. She is also survived by her son Edmond J. Olivier, Jr (Michelle), daughters Stephanie Zoblosky (Jeff) and Dana Belt (Curtis), sisters Opal Kimling, Wanda Cotton and Joyce Pearce, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be private due to COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center or CASA of Galveston County.
