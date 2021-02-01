HOUSTON — Margaret Elaine Habluetzel passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 in League City, Texas at the age of 83. She was born on March 29, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Frank and Margaret Ransom.
Elaine was devout Lutheran and loved the Lord. She loved to encourage friends and family with notes and phone calls and always remembered their birthdays. She was very proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her grandchildren gave her a great deal of pleasure.
Elaine worked in sales for Hallmark and was a receptionist for the city of League City. She was avid collector of Hallmark ornaments. She always had fun playing BINGO and LCR, and she especially enjoyed spending holidays with family and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter J Habluetzel and her parents Frank and Margaret Ransom.
Elaine is survived by son, Walter Habluetzel Jr. and wife Kathryn; daughter, Kay Habluetzel Kerr; grandchildren Wesley Habluetzel and wife Lauren, Kathy and husband Ricky Brannon, Austin Habluetzel; Great grand children Emily and Caitlyn Brannon.
The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 6-8:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Ceremony will follow on Wednesday at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home with Reverend Randy Miller presiding. To view the ceremony online, please visit our website at www.crowderfuneralhome.com
Interment will take place at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
