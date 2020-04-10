Charlotte Millicent Branton Dunn, age 99, of Galveston, Texas, passed peacefully on March 30, 2020, to be with her heavenly father and loved ones who went before. Charlotte was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Those close to Charlotte knew and loved her as Cha Cha.
Charlotte was born January 23, 1921, to Anna Louise and Charles W. Branton at their East End home in Galveston. She grew up with her sisters and graduated from Ball High School (downtown) in 1937. Charlotte was a fourth generation Galvestonian. She met and married her handsome husband, Robert Orville Dunn in 1939, and lived happily for 53 years.
Charlotte was a proud, lifelong BOI with short stents of living across the south following Orville in his work. They settled in Galveston to own and operate Dunn’s Lawnmower Shop for over 30 years. She was known in the State for her small engine parts knowledge and expertise. In later years, Charlotte and her sister, Wanda, became fans and supporters of their family’s youth sports teams and were often seen at the fields cheering on their players. Charlotte loved all sports, but her loyalty to the Astros, Rockets and Texans was unmatched.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Evelyn Brantley and Casey Dee Peterson; her grandchildren, Denane Brewer (Marcelino), Gina Covert (Dean), Kristal Castro, Erin Peterson (Ashlyn), Adam Peterson and Devin Peterson.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Eva Mae Oakley, Edith (Dede) Decker Melcer and Wanda Lou Smith.
Charlotte will be deeply missed. Her kind and sweet nature will always be remembered and celebrated. Thank you, Mom, for the wonderful life and all years you have given us.
Because of our current environment, Charlotte will have a small graveside family service and a future celebration for a life well lived.
For those who wish to make a donation as an expression of sympathy, please contribute to the William P. “Bill” Glenn, Jr. Eagle Memorial Scholarship, BSA Troop 123, (“Eagle Scholarship”), mailed to: BSA Troop 123, c/o First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, Galveston, Texas 77550 or a group of your choice.
