GALVESTON—
Darlene M. Ashton, 71, departed this Life on July 14, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center.
Darlene was born July 4, 1949, in Beaumont, TX, where she received her education. She was retire from UTMB as a CNA and from St Vincent’s House as a Pre-school teacher, and was a member of Second Christian Church.
The family of Darlene invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Friday, July 24, 2020, beginning with a visitation from 9-11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary followed by graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery with Pastor J.C. Williams officiating. Masks and Social Distancing is required.
Left to cherish memories is her husband Napoleon Ashton ; her daughters, Devinn Wilkins , Ebony Smith (Jason) and Theressa Wilkins ; three grandchildren; three step-children; sisters, Carrie Peace; Martha R. Bell; Laura F. Bell Brunetta Bell and Brenda J. Bell; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and host of nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends.
See complete obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.