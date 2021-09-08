SANTA FE — Donald Wayne "Don" Sweeney, 64, of Santa Fe, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 4, 1956, in Galveston, TX and owned and operated Sweeney's Wrecker Service in Santa Fe for 30 years. Don loved watching his son race motocross, spending time with his grandkids (watching them play sports), and he thoroughly enjoyed mechanic work on vehicles, dirt bikes, and lawnmowers. Don never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Marion "Bobo" Sweeney and his infant sister, Mary Clarita. He is survived by his mother, Louise Brannon and husband, Joe; daughter, Amber Dawn Sweeney Armbrester and husband Keith; son, Donald Wayne Sweeney Jr.; grandchildren: Bryson, Koltyn and Bowyn "Bobo;" sister, Ellen "Moose" Vanier and husband Jack; brothers, Douglas Sweeney and Dennis Sweeney; the mother of his children, Shana; nieces and nephews, Douglas Sweeney, Crystal Hamilton, Thomas Vanier, Amanda Sauceda, Dennis "DJ" Sweeney, Dustin Sweeney, Dariann Sweeney and numerous other relatives and friends.
Don's family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Don's family would be grateful for flowers or a tree that could be planted in his memory. When you choose to send a tree as a gift, what you are really giving is a growing memory, a lasting reminder of the person that the tree was planted to commemorate. If you would like to donate to Don's Celebration of Life fund, you can do so directly through the funeral home by calling with a credit card or mailing a check.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Don's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
