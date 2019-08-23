Joseph Francis Remollino of Alvin, Texas passed away after a lengthy illness on August 19, 2019 at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas.
He was born September 24, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph D. and Christine E. Remollino, both of whom pre-decease him. Joe was a retired electrician at Amoco Petroleum in Texas City, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah (Velasco) Remollino; his sister, Christine (Tina) Pelletier and her husband Brad; his brother, Steven Remollino and Earl DeGeer, Jr; sister-in-law, Angie Stillinger; sister-in-law, Ruth Bobbitt and husband John; brother-in-law, Adolph Velasco, Jr. and wife Molly; brother-in-law, Abel Velasco and wife Wynn; brother-in-law, Daniel Velasco; brother-in-law, George Velasco and wife Barbara; and brother-in-law, Aaron Velasco, along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as cousins Richard and Grace Ann Remollino of Bloomfield, New Jersey.
Joe has asked that there not be a memorial service, and he requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Healthwell Foundation 20440 Century Boulevard Suite 250 Germantown, Maryland 20874 https://www.healthwellfoundation.org/
We would like to thank the caring staff at HCA Houston Clear Lake Immediate Care along with his Joe’s doctor Anish Meerasahib and the staff at Texas Oncology along with Dr. Sammi Peck Samman.
