GALVESTON — Robert Taylor, 67, passed away at Jennie Sealy Hospital on September 7, 2022 in Galveston from a sudden illness. He was born in Galveston on July 27, 1955 to Floyd H. and Helen Taylor.
Robert was a proud BOI and lived in Galveston all his life. He attended the University of Houston and graduated from Galveston College with an Associate's Degree. He worked at Galveston College for the Media Department for 35 years. His favorite hobbies were riding his bicycle, chatting with his friends at various coffee shops, and target shooting. Robert was a foodie. He loved to try out new restaurants and sharing his food photos and experiences on the internet. Robert never met a stranger and would engage in conversations with anyone and about anything. He had many lifelong friends.
Robert was a 20-year member of the ELKS Lodge 126 and more than 30-year member of the GRPC.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd H Taylor, and his mother, Helen Mamola Taylor. He is survived by his children: Katie Turner and husband Brad, Brett Taylor and wife Leesa; his grandchildren, Isabella Taylor, Bradley Turner, Madisyn Taylor, and Harmony Tzoy; brother, Walter Taylor and wife MaryAnn, and former wife Wanda Sullivan.
Robert's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 6:00 pm. Robert loved Hawaiian shirts. Please feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt to the visitation.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 12:00 noon.
