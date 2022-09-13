Robert Taylor

GALVESTON — Robert Taylor, 67, passed away at Jennie Sealy Hospital on September 7, 2022 in Galveston from a sudden illness. He was born in Galveston on July 27, 1955 to Floyd H. and Helen Taylor.

Robert was a proud BOI and lived in Galveston all his life. He attended the University of Houston and graduated from Galveston College with an Associate's Degree. He worked at Galveston College for the Media Department for 35 years. His favorite hobbies were riding his bicycle, chatting with his friends at various coffee shops, and target shooting. Robert was a foodie. He loved to try out new restaurants and sharing his food photos and experiences on the internet. Robert never met a stranger and would engage in conversations with anyone and about anything. He had many lifelong friends.

