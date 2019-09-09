Daryl Max Wilson, a wonderful husband, loving father, special grandpa, and loyal friend, passed away, September 6, 2019 after a five-year struggle with Multiple Myeloma.
He was born in rural Ringgold County, Iowa March 23, 1934, and graduated from high school in Mt. Ayr, IA. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, Daryl returned home to farm for a short while. He then attended the University of Iowa and earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed in the gypsum and salt mining industries. He moved to Houston in 1978 to work at United Salt as plant manager of the Hockley, Texas salt mine. After retirement, he went back to work for few years as a salesman for Houston Motor and Control. His hobbies included genealogy, hunting, trap and skeet shooting, gardening, his citrus orchard and bee hives.
Daryl is predeceased by his parents, Belle and Clarence Wilson; siblings, Karen and David, and an infant daughter Susan Jo Wilson. Survivors include his wife of sixteen years, Joanna Fitzpatrick Wilson of Santa Fe, TX; sister, Phyllis Hill and husband David of Wichita, KS; brothers, Richard Wilson and wife Katherine of Pella, IA, and Galen Wilson and wife Frances of Green Castle, MO; four children, Steven Wilson and wife Jolene of Marian, IA, Tracy Curley and husband Brad, of Methuen MA, Terry Wilson of Houston, and Lori Jarret and husband Carl of Ft. Smith, AR; step-children Lori Peschel Riha and husband Tim of Richmond, TX, Scott Fitzpatrick and wife Deborah of College Station, and Susan Grenia and husband Jim of Boerne; plus many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., September 12, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX 77510. A graveside service is planned for a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, IA. Cremation is under the direction of Emken Linton Funeral Home, Texas City.
Memorial tributes in his name may be sent to Aldersgate UMC or to a favorite charity.
