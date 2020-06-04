Helen Louise Scarbrough Wait, 64, of San Leon left this life for the next on April 14, 2020. She was born October 27, 1955 in Texas City, Texas to Rex Sr. and Vivian Scarbrough. Helen, the youngest of five siblings, grew up in San Leon. She loved that community so much that she returned later in life and spent her final years there.
Helen was a unique person and although she was not a saint, many loved her for being just herself – loud, to the point, and no filter. Missed by her daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, and many, many friends and family, Helen left her mark on all of us who knew and loved her. She loved to be outdoors, and could typically be found out by the water fishing or just enjoying the view. She loved to sit and “camp the fire” as she put it, listening to the fire crackle and watching the water. She loved listening to the blues and classic 70’s rock. She loved to cook, preparing many wonderful dishes over the years for gatherings with friends and family. And she loved her Lone Star, always saying it was the only true beer.
Helen is proceeded in death by her son, Wayne Graham Reinsch, Jr.; her parents; brothers, Johnny and Rex Jr. Scarbrough; and sister, Margaret Townsend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Joshua Puckett; granddaughter, Shelby Graham Johnson; best friend, Daniel Bessent; roommate, Eddie McCabe; sister, Vicki Mansfield; and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her favorite hangout Murphy’s On Main, 104 Main St., La Marque, TX 77568.
