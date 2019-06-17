GALVESTON—Robert Edward Peirsol, Jr. age 58 of Galveston took the fast elevator to the top, Friday June 14, 2019 at his residence in Spanish Grant.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery in Pearland. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Born February 19, 1961 in Houston, sharing a room with his future wife Barbara who was born premature, Robert grew up in Pearland and enjoyed the Wine Country. He was a Gold member of the National Elevators Trade Union Local # 31. Robert was known as the Pide Piper of his neighborhood. When he came by all the children flocked to him. He was a model rocket building enthusiast (no wonder the kids loved him) and he loved paint ball. He was not only his kids dad, he was every kids dad. Robert was loved and will be missed by so many people; his impact will not soon be forgotten.
Survivors include his faithful companion and loving wife of 25 years, Barbara Sue Martinez Peirsol; parents, Robert and Elizabeth Peirsol, Sr. of Alvin; daughter, Brittiany Nicole Cope of Galveston; sons, Shane Edward Peirsol of Houston and Cody Jackson Cope of Austin; sister, Lori Suzanne Henry and husband Vic of Alvin; and brother, Charles Howard Peirsol of Houston; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many, many friends and colleagues in the National Elevator Union.
Pallbearers are Shane Edward Peirsol, Cody Jackson Cope, Brittiany Nicole Cope, Jamie Henry, Jacob Henry and Charles Peirsol.
