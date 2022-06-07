Bennie John John Maly

TEXAS CITY — Bennie John Maly, 'John', beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, grandson, nephew and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 22, 2022. John is survived by his Father, Bennie Maly, Jr.; brother, Brian Joe Maly; daughter, Miranda Lynn (Preston) Culver; grandfather, Howard Jackson; Aunt, Lois Jackson; uncle, Darrell Manis; Grandfather, Bennie Maly, Sr. and grandchildren, Daniel Rhea and Ella Marie. Our dear John struggled daily with the great loss of his beloved mother and now they are once again reunited in the glory of our sweet Lord God in Heaven. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Funereal Home in Texas City on Saturday, June 11, from 5-6:30pm, when John's Celebration of Life will begin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription