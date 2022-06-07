Bennie John John Maly

TEXAS CITY — Bennie John Maly, 'John', beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, grandson, nephew and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 22, 2022. John is survived by his Father, Bennie Maly, Jr.; brother, Brian Joe Maly; daughter, Miranda Lynn (Preston) Culver; grandfather, Howard Jackson; Aunt, Lois Jackson; uncle, Darrell Manis; Grandfather, Bennie Maly, Sr. and grandchildren, Daniel Rhea and Ella Marie. Our dear John struggled daily with the great loss of his beloved mother and now they are once again reunited in the glory of our sweet Lord God in Heaven. The family will receive visitors at Carnes Funereal Home in Texas City on Saturday, June 11, from 5-6:30pm, when John's Celebration of Life will begin.
