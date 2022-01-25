Melvin Byrdlon

TEXAS CITY — Deacon Melvin "The Patriarch" Byrdlon affectionately known as: "Dad, Daddy, Ralph, Bubba, PaPa, Grandpa, Trouble, Cool, Pops and My Handsome," went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.
Melvin was born on January 4, 1931 and was the third of 11 children born to John Henry and Estelle Byrdlon in Galveston, TX. He attended public school in West Columbia and Galveston, TX.
On January 22, 1952 Melvin was inducted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country. BUT, before leaving, he met the love of his life. Upon returning home he continued his education and was a graduate of Central High School. Now the love of his life mentioned earlier was Malissa Stroman whom he married and had three beautiful children; Otis Thomas, Rose Marie and Carolyn Patrice.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Malissa ByrdIon; parents, John Henry and Estelle ByrdIon, brothers, Frank Darrell ByrdIon, Willie Burns Johnson, Rev. H. J. Johnson, RouseIle Johnson, Clarence McDonald Johnson and Benjamin Diggs; sisters, Alice Byrdlon Patterson, Freddie Lee Hatter, and Joyzelle Bell.
He leaves cherished memories with his devoted children: Otis (Joann) Byrdlon (Galveston, TX); Rose (Michael) Griggs and Carolyn Byrdlon (Texas City, TX), and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and The Fellowship Baptist Church Family.
Homegoing celebration services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Fellowship MBC, 312 S. Rose St. Texas City 77591. A visitation service will begin at 9:00 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00am. He will be laid to rest following the services at Rising Star Cemetery.
