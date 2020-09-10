Michael (Mike) Patrick Hanley was born to Thomas Hanley and Neva Chapman Hanley on May 17, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan. He graduated from L'Anse Creuse High School at Harrison Township, Michigan in 1967 and Michigan State University at Lansing, Michigan in 1971 with a degree in Business. After 4 years flying helicopters for the U. S. Air Force, he set his sights on earning a degree in Nursing. He studied at University of Nevada Reno and Galveston College before starting work as an RN specializing in Psychiatric Nursing. He worked at Hospital of the Mainland in Texas City and St. Mary's Hospital, Jenny Sealy Hospital, and John Sealy Hospital in Galveston before retiring in 2018. He continued to use his nursing skills at Libby's Place in Galveston.
Mike married Valerie Doreck Mallia on Dec. 22, 1988. They resided in La Marque for several years before moving back to Galveston. Mike was a devoted husband who took care of Valerie for many years during her battle with Parkinson Disease.
Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Valerie, his parents, Thomas and Neva Hanley, and brother-in-law, Charles Wilson. He is survived by his step-daughter Genette Bassette and husband Keith, step-son Boyd Mallia, grandchildren Gracie Bassette and Jordan Bassette. He is also survived by sisters Kathleen Wilson, Ruth Barnum and husband Jack, and Annette Hanley, and brothers Richard Hanley and wife Carleen, and Gary Hanley.
Mike was fun-loving, patient, caring, a good listener, always smiling, and he operated at his own speed - always slowing down to smell the roses. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. Memorials may be made to Libby's Place in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.