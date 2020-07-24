Family and Friends are invited to attend the public visitation of Deacon Ruben Mason, Sr. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 908 Second St. in Alvin. Social distancing and Masks MUST BE worn following the COVID guidelines. A private family service will be held with burial at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Mr. Mason was born September 3, 1939 in Dillon, South Carolina and passed from this life July 20, 2020 at his home. He retired from the City of Nassau Bay and was a Deacon of the church.
Survivors include his wife, Lana K. Mason; his children, Mary Ann Gatlin, Chantay Bridges, Ruben Mason, Jr. and Brittany Reeves; his grandchildren and other family members.
Please view the full obituary and sign online guest book @ www.fieldsjohnson.com
