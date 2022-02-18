GALVESTON — Alex Joel Prince, 86, transitioned to eternal rest on February 11, 2022.
As a child and through adulthood for over 30 years, Alex was an active member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church. He later became an active member of Live Oak Baptist Church.
In all his life he was never idle. Alex entered the United States Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1954. He graduated from Central High School in 1955 and attended Tuskegee University later that year. Upon his graduation, he had received a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Biological Science and Physical Education and a minor in Social Studies. He also received a double master’s in Education, Special Education and Administration Supervision at Prairie View A&M University. He served as the Special Education Coordinator for Central Middle School in Galveston, Texas. In giving over thirty years of service to the Galveston Independent School District, he has given an equal amount of service to the City of Galveston Recreation Department as a Program Coordinator at Wright Cuney Park.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Easley Roosevelt Dillon, Ray Dohn Dillon, John Warren Dillon, Wesley Dillon, and Clifton Prince Jr. Left to treasure his memories are his wife Sharon, brother, Clifford (Celestine) and sister, Delores (James); children: Alex II, Len, Andriette, Joel Sr. (Keosha), Alton (Yvette); stepsons, Brandon, Farley; godson, Byron and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
There will be a viewing 1- 4PM at Fields-Johnson Familly Mortuary followed by a memorial service at Old Central Cultural Center at 4PM all on February 20, 2022. There will be a visitation at 9AM followed by a service celebrating his life at 11AM on February 21, 2022, at Live Oak Baptist Church, with Pastor Dr. Vernon Baines Officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
