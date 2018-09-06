Gilbert Gomez Torres, age 69, of Texas City, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 7th at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's on Saturday, September the 8th at 11 a.m.
Rite of Interment will take place on Monday, September 10th at Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. The procession to the cemetery will depart Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City at 12 Noon.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gilbert Torres Scholarship Fund at any Texas First Bank location.
Please go to carnesfuneralhome.com for further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.