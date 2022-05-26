GALVESTON, TX — Michael "Mike" Scott, Jr. 31, Galveston, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.
Michael was born in Galveston, TX, to Michael and Lorraine Johnson Scott, Sr. on November 24, 1990.
Mike was employed with Robco Services and worked in the lawn care department as a ground's keeper. Mike "The GOAT" as he was often referred by, was a little league coach with The Sun Devils, Rangers, and Magics. He loved making positive investments into the children's lives. He was also a member of the Galveston Bully Camp -GCBC.
Mike was preceded in death by both his maternal grandparents, Deacon Andrew and Mrs. Ada Mae Johnson, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Mr. Elvin and Mrs. Odea Washington; and two uncles.
Mike is survived by parents; fiancée, Desmond Clark; son, Michael Scott III; sisters, LaKeisha Johnson and Ebony Rhodes; brothers, Roshawn Johnson, Michael Rhodes, and Dewayne Spiller; four nieces and four nephews; three aunts and one uncle; best friends/brothers, Kendrick Matthew's, Quez Williams, Eric Hatchet, Allen Morning, Charlie Scott, and extended family and friends.
Visitation service will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday May 28, 2022, followed by a celebration of his life at 10:00 a.m. at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Timmy Sykes, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston.
