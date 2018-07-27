Mendez
Funeral service for Mary Mendez will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Edrozo
Memorial service for Joseph Edrozo will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Thomas
Funeral services for Betty Thomas will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Shiloh Church, 1310 29th St. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Thurmond
Funeral service for Marcel Thurmond will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Clay
Homegoing services for Jerlean Clay will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hopewell Baptist Church, 316 S. Pine Rd. in Texas City.
Gamble
Celebration of life service for Clyde Gamble will be held at 6 p.m. at 3512 Palm Ave. in Texas City.
Thayer
Memorial services for Herbie Thayer will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6.
Howard
Funeral services for George Howard Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of New Beginning Church in League City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Bjerke
Celebration of life service for Michael Bjerke will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy, Texas City.
Malone
Service of remembrance for Clifton Malone Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields Johnson.
Cora
Homegoing service for Felix Cora will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Abundant Life Church, 5801 Ave. S. in Galveston under the direction of Fields Johnson.
Patrick
Funeral service for Sterling Patrick will be held at 1 p.m. at the Historic Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of Fields Johnson.
Miller
Memorial service for Dorothy Miller will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway in Webster.
Cronk
Memorial service for Homer Cronk will be held at 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Ave. G in Galveston.
Raska
Memorial services for Steven Raska will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
