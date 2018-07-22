Brown
Memorial service for Gtenn Brown will be held today at 11:00am at Rosewood Funeral Home-Atascocita in Humble, TX. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Cowart
Memorial service for Rebecca Cowart will be held today at 11:00am at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home.
Shifflett
Funeral service for Glen Shifflett will be held today at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
