DICKINSON — Ellis J. Ortego peacefully passed away on January 27, 2022, surrounded by his 3 children and his loving wife of 48 years. Ellis was born in Rosharon, Texas on June 29, 1942, to Elroy and Olympe Ortego; raised in what was then known as Alta Loma. Ellis worked on rice farms with his father and uncle in several counties along the Gulf Coast. Ellis later embarked on an academic journey putting himself through college at Lamar Tech, and graduated law school at The University of Texas School of Law. Truly being a self-made man, Ellis worked throughout his academic career and told the story of working in the law school bookstore for 50 cents an hour. Licensed to practice law in 1967, he logged 52 years as a lawyer until his retirement in 2019. Most years practicing law were spent as a solo-practitioner in Santa Fe focused on municipal law, family law, probate, estate planning, and real estate. It eventually became a family business when his wife and daughter joined him. Ellis created a meaningful law practice where he represented many locals, and when necessary, represented on a pro-bono basis when the needs of the client outweighed the needs of the business. Over the course of his career, he served as the City Attorney for Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Hitchcock, La Marque, Dickinson, and Santa Fe. He also served as a Prosecutor for Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Hitchcock, Dickinson, and Santa Fe. Ellis played a key role in the incorporation of Santa Fe, Tiki Island, and Bayou Vista. He was elected President of the Rotary Club and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow. Active in the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, he was a Charter Member, President, and was on the Board of Directors. Active in the American Heart Association, he held the title of President. Ellis was proudly chosen to be on the Grievance Committee for the State Bar of Texas.
Being a professional do-it-yourself guy, Ellis enjoyed all types of projects such as building patios, decks, walkways, pergolas, as well as landscaping. When all the projects at home were complete, he took his project skills to the family’s property in Houston County referred to as “The Farm”. Weekends and vacations were spent at The Farm where Ellis built barns, decks, often engaged in “tractor therapy” sometimes mowing the pastures and paths through the forest for as long as the sun would allow him.
Ellis had no shortage of hobbies and took them on with impressive intensity. He enjoyed hunting, world travel, reading, and barbequing. His skill at barbequing elevated into participation in BBQ cookoff teams which amassed numerous trophies and several top placements in county cookoffs of Fort Bend, Galveston, and Nacogdoches. One of his favorite BBQ cookoffs was the Lovefest in Lovelady, Texas where he was always a top contender.
Ellis is survived by his wife Anna; his 3 children Andrea, Brady (Letty), and Brett, and his 3 grandchildren Brady Jr., Christopher, and Marina Marie. He is also survived by his sister Romona Stover and his brother Roland Williams, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ellis also leaves behind a long list of dear friends and esteemed colleagues, including Carlton Getty, Carl & Patsy, and David Blair.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, February 2, 2022, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas followed by a celebration of his life beginning at 2:00 pm. The service will be streamed online at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=164359812416 3387.
Thank you, Ellis, for your life of integrity, loyalty, strength, and unconditional love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.