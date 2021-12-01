LEAGUE CITY, TX — Luke William Yeager finally has the answer to the question he's asked many times: "What does God look like?" On Sunday, November 28, 2021, he found out. We are devastated by our loss.
He brought much joy from the moment he was born in League City, Texas, on July 22, 2009, to Linsey Alison Yeager and Zachary Paul Yeager. His sweet spirit and silly nature lit up the room, and his affections knew no bounds. He was a magnificent hugger and loved to hug all who were dear to him, and there were many.
Luke was a talented gymnast, earning many medals in competitions across the state. He recently discovered a love of, and talent for, the violin and viola, choosing classical music because he said it made him feel good. He had a passion for learning and embracing new challenges. His drive and determination allowed him to master such skills as Rubik's cube, magic tricks, mathematics, music, and most recently, the Chinese yo-yo. He was fascinated by nature and animals, the first to approach others' pets and constantly searching for lizards and snakes. If there were such a thing as a reptile whisperer, it was Luke. One of his biggest dreams was to own and operate a reptile pet store.
He had a gift for attracting children to him and that delighted him. He often expressed his desire to be a "daddy" someday-and a wonderful daddy he would have been. Most of all he loved his family, the center of his life. He was so proud of having a mom who was a PhD scientist, a dad who was his best friend and role model, and a sister whom he adored. His last words were to her - "I love you, Kenley." His beautiful hazel eyes will live on in two very fortunate cornea recipients.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, William Edwards, he is survived by his parents, Dr. Linsey and Zachary (Paul) Yeager; his little sister, Kenley; grandparents Julie & Keith Anderson, Merri Edwards, Pat & Bill Yeager; aunts and uncles Willa and Bob Moore, Kerry and Stephen Marshall, Gayle & Jeremy Hubbard, Leigh Tenhet, Brent Anderson; cousins Conner & Shannon Smith, Juliana Marshall, Mari Hubbard, Makenzie Hubbard, Alijaneh Tenhet, Carlee Anderson, Alison Anderson, Eythen Anderson, Norah Smith, and Charlie Smith.
Visitation will be at Clear Creek Community Church, 16743 Diana Lane, Houston, on Saturday, at 9:30 A.M. with an 11:00 A.M. funeral service to follow. Burial will follow at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, (located on the west side of IH 45 between Exits 25 and 23) following the service. The family asks that you wear bright colors, which he loved. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition. Luke was passionate about wildlife, especially reptiles, and a donation to support the important work of the TWRC would be a special way to honor his life. Donations can be made by going to https://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/online-donations
If you would like to leave a tribute to Luke for the family to see, please visit www.CarnesFuneralHome.com
