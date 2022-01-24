Robert Arnold Robbie Johnigan

HOUSTON — Robert "Robbie" Arnold Johnigan, an adoring and animated husband, father, 'papi', cousin, nephew, brother, uncle and friend, went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2022. Robbie was the second of three brothers born to Joanne and William "Bill" Johnigan on January 13, 1948, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, TX in 1966.
He served his country in the United States Air Force through 1972 and reenlisted mid-air for the National Air Guard until 1974. He achieved a rank of Staff Sergeant.
Robbie played bass with the band 1900 Storm. He started Vortex, a music and lighting business, and toured with various musicians including Strait, Skynyrd, Haggard...
Robbie retired in electrical engineering from Oceaneering in Houston, TX, in early 2020 - and held several patents in his name.
Robbie married Mona in 2015. He loved God, his country and his family.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Mona Johnigan, his brothers William "Sonny" Johnigan, David (Jane) Johnigan, his daughters Denise (Louis) Schiel, Patricia Johnigan, his three stepdaughters, Lara (Fouad) AbouChakra, Nadine Kaedbey, Sandra (Brendan) Ferguson, his uncle John "Buddy" (Elaine) Bauman, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Robbie is preceded in death by his parents Joanne (Bauman) Johnigan and William "Bill" Johnigan, his daughter Laura Johnigan.
