Marie Janice Spellmann Edwards, 94, of Yorktown passed away January 8, 2019. She was born July 27, 1924 to the late Frank Thomas and Mary (McKinney) Spellmann in the Rocky Community of Gonzales County.
Marie graduated from Yorktown High School as Salutatorian in 1941 and two months later entered the business world at an insurance agency in Galveston. She married Robert Charles Jahn in 1943, and after his discharge from the Air Corps, they opened their own general insurance agency.
She married Paul Greenwood in 1975, an officer in the Merchant Marines, and enjoyed sailing with him for a few years. In 1982 he retired, she sold the insurance agency, and they moved back to the place where she was born-back to country life and raising cattle.
In 1994 she married Quinten Edwards and together they enjoyed their cattle and traveling.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and brothers Rudolph Spellmann, Homer Spellmann, Wilfred Spellmann, Arthur Spellmann, sister Annabel Spellmann Royal.
Survivors include sons Marion Robert Jahn and wife Pauline of Austin; Stephen Mark Jahn and wife Nancy of Yorktown; grandsons Michael Robert Jahn of Houston, David Armand Jahn of New York, City, Alexander Stephen Henry and Elizabeth Dianne Henry of San Diego, California.
Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday January 11, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Spellmann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spellmann Cemetery Fund or Yorktown United Methodist Church of Yorktown, Texas.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com. Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.