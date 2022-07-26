Texas native Diana Dee Pacini, born January 10th, 1954, to Mary Louise Wroten and Tommie Lee Causey at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, TX., passed away July 20th, 2022.
She was and shall remain a respected and adored member of the Galveston County/Jamaica Beach/San Leon community. She enjoyed living a coastal life both in mind and proximity. She cared deeply for her community and provided support through resources and friendship to countless individuals. Laughter was always in the air when she was within earshot, as she never passed on the opportunity to let go and focus on the humorous aspects of every situation. Her heart was especially full whenever she and her WEGs (West End Girls) had the chance to provide aid to her local animal rescue group, Galveston Island Humane Society.
Diana is survived by her daughter Katie Henson, step daughter Athena Dusich, step father Clay Wroten, and siblings; Bryan Causey and wife Marilyn, Larry Dean Causey and wife Denise, Marie Wallace and husband David, Doug Wroten and wife Cathy; and many nieces, nephews, and 2 step grandsons. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathel Charles Pacini Jr., her mother, father, and siblings; Sandy, Kathy, Tommie, Michael, and Clebert.
Services will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston on July 30th from 4pm-6pm. Celebration of life will be held at the Sunset Lounge on July 31st at 5pm. Bright colors and concert tees aren't required but much welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Galveston Island Humane Society.
