Texas native Diana Dee Pacini, born January 10th, 1954, to Mary Louise Wroten and Tommie Lee Causey at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, TX., passed away July 20th, 2022.

She was and shall remain a respected and adored member of the Galveston County/Jamaica Beach/San Leon community. She enjoyed living a coastal life both in mind and proximity. She cared deeply for her community and provided support through resources and friendship to countless individuals. Laughter was always in the air when she was within earshot, as she never passed on the opportunity to let go and focus on the humorous aspects of every situation. Her heart was especially full whenever she and her WEGs (West End Girls) had the chance to provide aid to her local animal rescue group, Galveston Island Humane Society.

