Betty Jean Spitler, 81, of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, at The Meridian. Betty Jean was born November 26, 1937, in Galveston, and was a proud BOI.
She retired from Goodwill, where she worked as a sales clerk and stocker for 15 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who enjoyed playing Bingo, other board games and doing word search puzzles. Betty Jean was a 60+ year member of Schuyler Rebekah Lodge #53, Texas Rebekah Lodge #15, and Alvin Rebekah Lodge #138, where she served as a Past Noble Grand. She was also a 15-year member of the Galveston Grandmothers Club, serving as Past President. She was also an avid Houston Astros fan.
Betty Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and James Edwards; husband, Thomas D. Spitler; and son, John Brown, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody Brown and granddaughter, Aron.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 17, at The Meridian Chapel in the rehabilitation part of the building.
Betty’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at The Meridian and to Texas Home Health Hospice for their loving care.
