Lottie Elizabeth (Turanyik) Lehmann, 93, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital.
Lottie remained active and healthy in her last years of life, which were lived to the fullest with her friends and family.
Lottie was born on February 4, 1925 in Galveston, Texas to parents Mike and Ethyl Turanyik.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Lehmann Sr., son Paul Lehmann Jr., brother Emmett Turanyik, and sister Dorothy Vitable.
Lottie is survived by son Larry Lehmann and grandson Joshua, great-grandchildren Dakota, Heaven, and Destiny, as well as son David Lehmann, and grandchildren Blake and Chad (and fiancé Rachael Farmilette). She is further survived by many other relatives who will cherish her loving memory.
Lottie was a loyal and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Among many other things, Lottie loved cooking, baking, and going to exercise class. No one who met Lottie could forget her kind nature and generosity.
Lottie’s family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 30th, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31st, 2018 at Grace Memorial in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to a charity of your choice.
