Sarah Mosqueda

Sarah Segura Mosqueda, 77, of Dickinson joined our loving Creator on December, 17, 2020. She was born in Los Fresnos, Texas on May 7, 1943 to Benjamin and Amalia Segura. She married Abundio Juarez Mosqueda on November 12, 1960.
She is survived by her husband, Abundio Mosqueda, her two sons, Steven (Beth) Mosqueda of Spring, Texas and Daniel (Sonia) Mosqueda of Bacliff, Texas and three daughters Suzanna (Patrick) Brazil of Wimberley, Texas, Allison (Ray) Harper of League City, Texas and Lisa (Nir) Zipori of La Porte, Texas, along with 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sarah is also survived by her sisters, Rachel Brown, Rosa Brown and Elodia Rodriguez of Dickinson, Texas. She was preceded in her death by her sisters Ester Rodriguez and Rebecca Gonzalez, and her brother, Rojerio Segura.
We will always remember how much Mama loved Christmas. She loved seeing us pile into her home on Christmas Day to enjoy homemade tamales and then open presents. With such a big family, there was not one space in the living room that was empty as we began to open gifts around the Christmas tree. But now Mama will be able to celebrate Jesus’ birthday with him and be forever in his presence. And that thought pleases us all. We have been truly blessed to have such a beautiful soul as a wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother in our lives. Rest in peace, Mama. You will always be remembered and loved.
Visitation and rosary were held at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas on Monday, December 21, 2020. Funeral mass will be held at the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson, Texas at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required.
