Mike Santos, 86, of Hitchcock, Texas, earned his angel wings on September 24, 2020. Mike was born on February 16, 1934 in Galveston, Texas to Jose and Petra Santos. Mike was a loving husband to the love of his life, Mary Santos and were happily married for 66 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great -grandfather with a big heart, and a kind soul.
Mike attended Galveston Ball High School. After graduating high school, he went on to have a long- lasting career at Southern Pacific Railroad, where he dedicated 42 years of hard work and dedication to provide for his family. He later retired from Southern Pacific Railroad, where he often expressed a sense of pride for all his hard work and many years of employment.
Mike loved God, his family, fishing, trips to Coushatta, and watching wrestling and Western movies. He also loved watching football, especially his favorite team the Dallas Cowboys. He was an active member of ACTS Christian Church. Many of his grandchildren and great- grandchildren affectionately called Mike “Grandpa”. The highlight of the week for grandpa were Sunday afternoons when he would host family gatherings and BBQ for his family. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, he often attended and supported each of them by attending their; school activities, sporting events and other accomplishments in their lives.
He enjoyed many memorable bus trips with his wife to Coushatta to play his favorite slot machines. He always had a story to share and loved to crack jokes, all to put a smile on your face. He was known for his kindness and caring personality throughout his hometown of Hitchcock, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents ; Jose and Petra Santos, Brothers : Joe Tony and Joe Santos, Jr ; Sisters : Gloria Handy , Trini Delossantos, Connie Salcedo, Angie Elias and Kina De La Torre ; Daughter , Julianna Santos ; Daughter in law , Lisa Santos.
His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his family as his devoted wife, Mary Santos, survives him. Brothers; Rey Santos (Gloria) and Bobby Santos, Children; Mike Santos (Carmen), Yolanda Santos (Alex), Anna Carrera, David Santos, Lois Santos (JP), Sam Santos. The joys of his life, 14 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren and many numerous family and friends.
Pallbearers; Rey Maza, Frank Ruiz, Ricky Santos, Steven Ruiz, Keith Santos, and Paul Santos.
Honorary pallbearers; Adam Carrera, Dexas Villarreal, Marcus Ruiz, River Maza , Riley Santos and JP Garcia.
The family of Mike will be lovingly accepting family and friends for Visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Services 1:00 pm to 2:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street Hitchcock, Texas. Immediately following burial a reception will be held at ACTS Christian Church 401 10th Ave North Texas City, Texas.
The Santos family would like to express special thanks to Encompass Home Health and his health care provider, Tobi, for showing care and compassion to our sweet daddy.
Mike,” Grandpa” will be sincerely missed; surely, he will never be forgotten for he is in our hearts forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.