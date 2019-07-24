Mrs. Estelle Griffin, 85, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019, in Texas City, Texas. She was born on September 23, 1933 in West Point, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City. The burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque. Pastor Gregory Wyatt will officiate the service.
