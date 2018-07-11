Alan Swiedom, 61, of Dumas, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Memorial services were held on Friday, June 22, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Dumas, TX. Arrangements were entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors.
Alan was born on May 26, 1957 in San Antonio, TX to Eric and Betty (Loest) Swiedom. He attended college at Texas A & M where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1979. He then went on to earn his MBA at University of Denver in 1984. While living in Texas City, he met his wife Vicki Cook and the couple would marry in 1977. Alan was currently employed by Valero as an engineer and was known to be a very hard-working man. Alan volunteered with the Boy Scouts and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dumas. Alan loved his family dearly; they were the most important thing to him.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Steve Swiedom.
Alan is survived by his wife, Vicki, of the home; son: Travis Swiedom and wife Erin of Flower Mound, TX and their children, Sloan and Sawyer; daughter: Taylor Swiedom of Austin, TX; sister: Cindy Totty and husband Charlie of La marque, TX; and several other extended family members.
The family suggests with gratitude that memorials be made to the donor’s charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.