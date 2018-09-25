1947 – 2018
Steven Paul Koury, age 71 of Alvin, passed away on September 23, 2018. He was born on January 3, 1947 in Boston, Massachusetts to parents, John and Ethel (Myers) Koury. Steven served his country in the United States Army from 1967 until 1969. He moved from Brockton, Massachusetts to Texas in 2003 and had been a resident ever since,
Steven enjoyed anything that had to do with trains, and working in his yard. He was also involved with the VFW.
Steven was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Castro Koury; father, John Paul Koury; and mother, Ethel Louise Koury.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Stephanie Ann Koury and spouse Lydia Day, and William Benjamin Koury; brother, Robert R. Koury and wife Marcia; grandchildren: Madison Lillian Louise Koury and Kyle Paul Reico; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Oak Park Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 1:45 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to any of the following organizations: Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwariorproject.org, Home Base Veteran and Family Care at www.homebase.org, or American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the Koury Family at www.frobergfuneralhomeatoakpark.com.
Arrangements made by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park.
