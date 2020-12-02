LA MARQUE — Robbie L Swindell, 92, departed this life on November 22, 2020, at UTMB Clear Lake Campus.
The family Robbie will celebrate her life on Friday, December 4, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10AM followed by celebration service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with pastor V/L. Baines officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock. TX. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required
He leave precious memories with her grandson Aaron; daughter in law, and a host nieces, cousins other family and friends..
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
