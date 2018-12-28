Frank Donald “Donny” Ruttiger, 75, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Donny was born October 6, 1943 in Galveston to Leacy and Eddie Ruttiger, Sr. He graduated from Ball High School in 1961. He worked for Village Hardware for many years. As a young man Donny owned rental properties and flipped houses on the island. Years later, he became interested in flea markets and bought and sold junk and collectibles.
He is survived by his twin brother, Ronnie (Margaret) Ruttiger; sister, Nancy Black; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Skippy Ruttiger.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
